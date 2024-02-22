Singapore Airshow: Vietjet Air To Order 20 Airbus A330neos

DALLAS — Vietjet Air (VJ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 widebodies. The announcement was made during a MoU signing ceremony with Airbus at the Singapore Airshow on February 22, 2024.

This agreement marks VJ’s inaugural venture into widebody aircraft acquisitions, reflecting the airline’s ambitious growth plans and commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities.

“The new A330neo aircraft is a strategic addition to comprehensively modernise Vietjet’s fleet, enhancing operational capabilities to support our global flight network expansion plan. Its fuel-efficient new-generation design aligns with our sustainable development strategy and ESG goals, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. With the introduction of the A330neo, passengers can look forward to longer-range, well-equipped flights with excellent services at more competitive fares.” Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong

Vietjet Airbus A330. Photo: Vietjet

Vietjet’s Future Plans

Once finalized, these new additions to the Vietnamese budget carrier fleet will serve multiple purposes. Primarily, the Airbus A330neos will facilitate the replacement of the carrier’s existing fleet of leased A330-300s, thereby ensuring fleet modernization and operational efficiency.

These brand-new aircraft will be deployed on Vietjet’s expanding long-range routes as well as high-capacity regional services. This underscores VietJet’s dedication to catering to both regional and international travelers while optimizing its network operations.

“We are excited to work with Vietjet on the next phase of the carrier’s expansion. The A330neo will enable the airline to achieve the lowest possible operating costs per seat and to continue to offer its customers the best possible value wherever they fly. It will also be the perfect complement to the A321XLRs already on order with the airline, as it spreads its wings to more far flung destinations.” Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft Business of Airbus

According to Airbus, the A330-900, powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines is capable of flying 7,200 nm (13,300 km) non-stop. The Airbus A330 Family has accumulated over 1,750 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, while the A330neo Family is steadily gaining momentum with nearly 300 firm orders from 28 customers.

Feature Image: Vietjet Airbus A330-900 Rendering. Photo: Airbus