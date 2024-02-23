Vienna Airport Boosts its Position as a Cargo Hub for Asia

DALLAS — Vienna Airport (VIE) has partnered with Incheon International Airport (ICN) in South Korea and Korean Air (KE) to handle the growing air cargo volumes between the two economic regions. The cooperation agreements were signed during a working visit to Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for air cargo capacities and strengthen VIE’s position as one of Asia’s leading air cargo hubs. The Memorandum of Understanding signed (MoU) with ICN involves joint marketing activities, optimal cargo services, and knowledge sharing in handling processes and logistics systems.

Vienna Airport also expanded its partnership with KE, leveraging VIE’s position as a gateway to Central and Eastern European markets for two decades by targeting freight forwarders and shippers with customized services. VIE is strategically located to efficiently connect Central, Eastern, and Southeast Europe to Asian markets, and it offers state-of-the-art handling facilities for pharmaceutical goods.

From the left: Hag Jae Lee, President and CEO Incheon International Airport Corporation and Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Flughafen Wien AG. Photo: Vienna Airport

Comments from Flughafen Wien AG CEO

The Vienna AirportCity provides an optimal operating site for logistics companies and other sectors, offering direct road and railway connections, modern office infrastructure, and extensive commercial spaces. Total air cargo volume at VIE equaled 245,009 tonnes in 2023.

Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Flughafen Wien AG, expresses that the agreements were a significant opportunity to enhance Vienna Airport’s status as Asia’s foremost air cargo hub. He added that the decision by KE to expand its cargo flights to Vienna highlights the airport’s appeal and contributed to the region’s economic growth.

Jäger also says that expanding infrastructure was crucial in meeting the increasing demand for air transport services between Europe and Asia and providing excellent services for customers.

Featured image: VIE Cargo: Vienna Airport Strengthens its Position as a Cargo Hub for Asia. Photo: Flughafen Wien AG