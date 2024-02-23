United Airlines Expands Denver Pilot Training Facility

DALLAS — United Airlines (UA) announced the opening of its expanded Flight Training Center in Denver. The 150,000-square-foot addition to its existing suburban Denver facility allows space for an additional 12 full-motion simulators. Once the remaining six simulators are delivered, 52 full-motion simulators will be located at the training facility.

The new building addition affirms the center’s position as the world’s largest and brings the total space of the training center to more than 700,000 square feet. The complex can currently train up to 860 pilots per day, 24 hours per day, and 362 days per year.

Given that UA hired 2,300 pilots in 2023 and has already hired over 300 pilots this year, the capability is needed for the growth. It is the only establishment for training and recertifying the airline’s 16,000 pilots.

A321neo United Airlines. Photo: United Airlines

United’s Next Program

This latest news is a facet of the United Next program announced in 2021, a transition in focus to mainline aircraft from smaller regional jets and customer-facing upgrades to hard and soft product offerings. With these changes comes the need to invest in crew training.

“We’re growing faster than any airline in the industry and our investments in our pilots and their training are critical to support the unprecedented number of new aircraft United will add to our fleet in the decades ahead.” Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO

The larger Flight Training Center represents UA’s commitment to the Denver region with more jobs centered around the complex and further investment in its fast-growing hub. More details are in the full news announcement from United Airlines here.

Feature Image: United’s New Flight Simulators. Photo: United Airlines