United Airlines to Resume Israel Flights in March

DALLAS – United Airlines (UA) has announced its plans to recommence daily scheduled services from Newark Liberty (EWR) to Tel Aviv (TLV) starting on March 2. This is the airline’s first step in restoring its passenger and cargo services that were suspended in October last year due to attacks unleashed by Hamas militants.

The Chicago-based carrier’s flight to TLV will make a stop in Munich (MUC) on March 2 and 4 before resuming direct flight to TLV. This ensures that all service providers are ready to support the resumed non-stop service to and from the United States. There will be no EWR departures to TLV on March 3 and 5. From March 6, the daily nonstop service will be fully operational.

United Airlines N29985 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

United Airlines Monitoring Situations in Israel

United Airlines says it is monitoring the situation in Israel and will adjust its flight schedule for the restored TLV service if necessary. In a press release, UA said it is eager to resume a second daily flight between TLV and EWR once passenger demand recovers.

Flights from San Francisco (SFO), Washington Dulles (IAD), and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) will not be resumed until later this year. These routes will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall.

United has conducted a thorough safety analysis to resume flights to Israel. The airline has coordinated with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel. It has also worked closely with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) to develop protocols to ensure its personnel are safe and well-informed.

Feature Image: United Airlines Boeing 787-9 N24974. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways