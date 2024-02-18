T’way Air Set to Fly to Four European Destinations  

DALLAS – Seoul-based (SEL) budget carrier T’way Air (TW) will introduce flights to four European destinations later this year. TW will launch flights between Seoul and four European cities in 2024. According to a statement issued by the airline, T’way Air will offer flights from Seoul (ICN) to Paris (CDG), Rome (FCO), Barcelona (BCN), and Frankfurt (FRA) in the second half of 2024.

The airline will launch these routes using slots originating from Korean Air’s (KE) takeover of rival carrier Asiana (OZ), which has now been approved by the European Commission (EC). These new services are an integral part of a deal allowing KE to gain all the approvals required to acquire OZ. Korean Air (KE) announced a proposed US$1.52 billion purchase of Asiana in 2020. The agreement has been delayed by the requirement to secure approval from 14 different competition regulations and other aviation authorities worldwide.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the take-over in 2023 when Korean Air agreed to make slots available for Virgin Atlantic (VS) to operate flights between London (LON) and Seoul (SEL). The European Commission also approved KE’s acquisition of Asiana on February 14, 2024, under EU merger regulations.

However, following further investigations by competition authorities, the deal remains conditional to KE making slots, traffic rights, and aircraft available to allow TW to start flying to Europe from SEL. KE has committed not to completing the merger until TW has started operating flights on the four European routes. That said, the deal is still awaiting final clearance from regulators in the US.

The average age of T’way’s Boeing 737-800 fleet is 14.7 years old. Photo: Iasta29 Wikimedia Commons

T’way: Korea’s Growing Low-Cost Carrier

T’Way Air, known initially as Hansung Airlines, commenced operations in 2005. In 2010, the company was rebranded as T’Way Air, with the ‘T’ standing for ‘together, today and tomorrow’. The newly rebranded carrier recommenced services as a budget carrier operating Boeing 737-800s on domestic and international routes from its base in SEL.

The airline was Korea’s third largest low-cost carrier (LCC) in the international market in 2019, carrying 2.9 million domestic passengers and 4.2 million international passengers in 2018. The airline currently serves 46 destinations across 19 countries, with 27 Boeing 737s and three Airbus A330 models.

Featured image: T’Way Air A300. Photo: TW