In Photos: Turkmenistan Airlines Debuts in Milan

DALLAS — On March 6, Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the arrival of its latest long-haul connection: the first passenger flight between Italy and Turkmenistan. Airways was there for the occasion.

Società Esercizi Aeroportuali (SEA), the group responsible for managing MXP and Milan Linate Airport (LIN), welcomed the nonstop connection between MXP and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB), operated by Turkmenistan Airlines (T5).

Dignitaries at the Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

The Undersecretary for International Relations of the Lombardy Region, Raffaele Cattaneo, the Turkmen Ambassador to Italy, Toyly Komenov, the Deputy Chief Executive of CAA—Turkmenhowayollary, Suleyman Durdyyev, and Aldo Schmid, Head of Aviation Marketing and Traffic Rights at SEA Milan Airports, who hosted the event, were present.

T5 Boeing 737-82K. Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

T5 Boeing 737-82K pilots. Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Only London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA) operated this connection in Europe, confirming the connectivity growth between MXP and Asia. In the upcoming Summer 2024 season, 28 airlines will operate with 33 destinations in 24 countries, positioning Milan’s intercontinental gateway among the top four European hubs regarding carrier portfolio and number of routes to the Asian continent.

T5 Boeing 737-82K cabin. Turkmenistan ASB-MXP Inaugural. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

After a very positive first two months (+12% pax Vs. 2023), the planning for the Summer 2024 season promises further consolidation of Malpensa Airport’s growth, particularly for long-haul flights, with an 11% increase in the number of seats offered compared to Summer 2023.

