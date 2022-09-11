Turkish Airlines Becomes World’s Largest Network Carrier

DALLAS – Turkish Airlines (TK) set historic records in July and August, with the flag carrier increasing its seat capacity by 14%.

According to the monthly passenger traffic results, the company carried 7.8 million passengers each month, surpassing its pre-pandemic record for the number of passengers on a monthly basis. The airlines announced the feat this week, at a time when global airline companies are striving to achieve 2019 figures.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Executive Committee at Turkish Airlines. Photo: Turkish Airlines

Comments from Turkish Airlines Chairman

Speaking on the subject, Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said, “As an airline that was shown as an example with its performance during the crisis period, we are happy to fly to success after the crisis. Our goal was to exceed the performance of 2019 in a short time, which we achieved with our 65 thousand employees.”

Bolat added, “While the global aviation industry was 19% behind 2019 in terms of ASK (seat km offered) in August, our company’s ASK was 14 percent above 2019. As of August, we have become the world’s largest network carrier airline in terms of the number of seats offered on international flights. Every member of our family has contributed to this success.”

Founded in 1933 with a modest fleet of 5 aircraft, TK, a member of the Star Alliance, today flies to 129 countries and 340 destinations in the world, 287 international and 53 domestic, with a fleet of 388 (passenger and cargo) aircraft.

Featured image: Airbus A321-200, TC-JTA of Turkish Airlines. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways