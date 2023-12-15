Turkish Airlines Makes Historic Airbus Order to Expand Fleet
Airbus Airlines

Turkish Airlines New Airbus Order. Image: Airbus

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) has announced a massive fleet expansion with the procurement of Airbus aircraft.

According to Airbus, the TK order includes 150 of Airbus’ best-selling A321s and 70 A350 widebody aircraft (50 A350-900s, 15 A350-1000s, and five A350F freighters), totaling 220 aircraft. This follows two orders from the airline for 10 A350-900s in September and four A350-900s in July 2023.

While Airbus did not include option orders in its press release, TK certainly did. The Turkish flag carrier says the acquisition is for 355 Airbus aircraft: 250 A321s and 105 A350 widebody aircraft, including 60 firm orders, 20 purchase right A350-900s, 15 firm order A350-1000s, five firm orders, and five purchase right A350-Freighters.

We caught wind of this purchase back at DAS2023, but with today’s tandem announcement by Airbus and the airline, TK’s total orderbook for Airbus aircraft will reach 504, with 212 already delivered.

The A321neo is the largest aircraft in its category and offers exceptional range and performance. It incorporates new-generation engines and Sharklets, resulting in a 50% noise reduction, more than 20% fuel savings, and reduced CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft. The A321neo has received over 5,600 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide.

TC-LSD Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways
TC-LSD Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Comments from Turkish Airlines, Airbus Officials

According to Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, the Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, this order is not just an expansion but also a testament to the airline’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and a sustainable future. The addition of these advanced Airbus aircraft to TK’s fleet will enhance its operational capabilities and contribute significantly to its environmental goals.

Christian Scherer, the Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International commends TK for their bold vision in ordering the latest generation of aircraft. He highlights that the A350-900, A350-1000, A350F, and A321 will be flagship aircraft in their respective categories and will drive efficiency to shape the airline’s future and sustainable expansion.

These aircraft offer more range, less fuel consumption, reduced noise and emissions, and the best cabin experience in their class. This order also strengthens the long-lasting partnership between Airbus and the airline with the most international destinations in the world, as well as Türkiye’s aviation sector.

Featured image: Airbus

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

