Turkish Airlines Reveals Roadmap for 800 Aircraft

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) has mapped out its fleet plans for the next ten years and aims for a bold 800 aircraft, double its current number. Adding a decade to today leaves us in 2033 and that’s exactly when TK also marks its 100th anniversary.

In a recent release the airline stated that as it was growing significantly higher than the industry average over the last 20 years while having significant contributions to Türkiye’s economy and labor market, it was pleased to announce its strategic targets pertaining to the 100th year of its establishment.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Key Takeaways from the New Vision

Achieving consolidated revenue of over 50 billion USD by 2033,

Contributing 140 billion USD of added value to Türkiye’s economy by 2033

Expanding our fleet to 435 aircraft by 2023 and to over 800 aircraft by 2033; growing our passenger network to 400 destinations,

Doubling the passenger capacity in 2023 by 2033 with an annual average growth rate of 7%,

Servicing 170 million passengers by 2033 compared to over 85 million in 2023,

Reaching 150 thousand employees including our subsidiaries,

Doubling the transported cargo volume and positioning Turkish Cargo among the top three cargo carriers globally by 2033; leveraging the capabilities of our cargo hub, SmartIST, which is one of the largest air cargo terminals in the world,

Establishing our low-cost arm AnadoluJet as a separate subsidiary

Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Tail Note

Turkish Airlines has an extensive reach from Istanbul to over 300+ destinies worldwide (the most compared to any other airline), and with the new target of 800 aircraft, it goes to show the market analysis on the capacity that’s needed for the years to come.

The carrier operates a very diversified fleet with aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing for narrowbody and widebody operations, passenger and cargo. The diversified fleet is sure to stay and grow given the varying needs of destinations along with the variety of passengers served.

The airline is well positioned to get on with this aggressive growth thanks to the sheer size and capacity offering of Istanbul Airport (IST), a rather crucial point in any airline’s expansion where they usually lose out due to infrastructure.

Closing in on 2033, the destination count would march up to 400 and taking up the number of passengers to 170 million compared to today’s 85 million. Let’s not leave out cargo, with its 22 dedicated freighter aircraft fleet and position at the Eurasian confluence.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways