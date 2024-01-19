Turkish Airlines Adds Melbourne, Australia, to Flight Network

DALLAS — Turkish Airlines (TK) is expanding its flight network by adding Australia as a destination. Starting on March 15, 2024, the airline will operate three flights a week to Melbourne, becoming the only European airline to fly to Melbourne Airport (MEL).

This addition, TK’s 346th destination, will contribute to tourism and trade between the two countries. The flights will be relayed via Singapore. The winter and summer schedules for the Melbourne/Australia flights are provided, taking into account the time variance due to daylight savings in Australia.

International terminal at Melbourne Airport. Photo: Phil Vabre, GFDL

Turkish Airlines MEL Winter-Summer Flight Schedules

Winter Schedule

Flight TK168 operates from March 15, 2024, to March 29, 2024, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It departs from Istanbul (IST) at 17:30 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 8:50 the next day. Then, it departs from Singapore at 10:20 and arrives in Melbourne (MEL) at 20:40.

Flight TK169 operates from March 16, 2024, to March 30, 2024, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. It departs from Melbourne at 22:30 and arrives in Singapore at 3:00 the next day. Then, it departs from Singapore at 04:30 and arrives in Istanbul at 11:15.

Summer Schedule

Flight TK168 operates from March 31, 2024, to October 25, 2024, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. It departs from Istanbul at 17:00 and arrives in Singapore at 08:45 the next day. Then, it departs from Singapore at 10:15 and arrives in Melbourne at 20:40.

Flight TK169 operates from April 1, 2024, to October 27, 2024, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It departs from Melbourne at 22:20 and arrives in Singapore at 02:50 the next day. Then, it departs from Singapore at 04:30 and arrives in Istanbul at 10:40.

These schedules are subject to change. Check with the airline for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Tail of a TC-JOF Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

Comments from Turkish Airlines Chairman

Commenting on the finalization of the launch date, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, said, “Today is an important day for us. We have realized our goal of reaching the continent of Australia, which we have been successfully working on for a while, with the confirmed flight date.“

The Chairman added, “We have a significant global value that distinguishes us from our competitors, as we are the airline that flies to more countries than any other in the world. Maintaining this valuable mission is a very strong motivation that drives us to work harder, more devotedly, and with more enthusiasm. With this motivation, we are excited to add Melbourne as our 346th destination to our flight network. Australia, with its natural beauty and hospitable people, becomes the 130th country and 6th continent under our wings.”

Featured image: Turkish Airlines TC-JOL Airbus A330-300 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways