TUI fly Belgium Announces E195-E2 Order

DALLAS – TUI Group has ordered three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to join the TUI fly Belgium (TB) fleet.

The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and configured with 136 seats, will be sourced from AerCap on long-term leases. They will be delivered in the first half of 2023.

TB currently operates four of the smaller Embraer E190s, which joined the fleet in 2012. The airline also operates the Boeing 737-700, -800, and -8 and has four -10s on order. TB utilizes the Boeing 767-300ER and 787-8 for its long-haul routes.

The Embraer’s will join TB’s Boeing fleet early next year. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

“Most Efficient in the Market”

Speaking of the order, Marco Ciomperlik, Chief Airline Officer, TUI Group, said, “We are thrilled to add the E195-E2 to our Belgium fleet. Operating on short and medium-haul routes, the new airplane is the most efficient aircraft in the market. It uses less fuel, has a longer range, while at the same time is 50% quieter and emits up to a third less carbon dioxide. The airplanes will operate mostly out of Antwerp, from where they will fly to more distant airports, which will allow us to expand into new holiday destinations from Northern Belgium.”

Martyn Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation, added, “We welcome TUI, already operators of the first generation E190, to the E2 family of operators. The economics of the E195-E2 combined with its comfort, is a win win for TUI – allowing the operator to increase capacity and delight their guests, while still reducing fuel costs and lowering emissions. We’re pleased to continue our long relationship with TUI and thank AerCap for their partnership.”

The airline currently operates four Embraer E190s. Photo: TUI fly Belgium

Long History With TUI

Meanwhile, AerCap Chief Commercial officer Peter Anderson commented, “We are very pleased to announce the lease placement of three E195-E2s with TUI. AerCap has a long history of working with TUI and we are excited to be a part of their fleet renewal plan. The E195-E2s are the perfect aircraft to support TUI’s operations with greater versatility and improved efficiencies, enabling them to meet their sustainability commitments. We wish TUI every success with the E2-Jets, and we look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”

Based in Germany, the TUI Group is one of the world’s leading tourism groups. It operates airline subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

Featured Image: The airline is sourcing its four E195-E2s from AerCap. Photo: Embraer