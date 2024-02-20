Singapore Airshow: Tibet Airlines Finalizes Order for 50 COMAC Aircraft

DALLAS — China’s Tibet Airlines (TV) has finalized an order for 40 COMAC C919 and 10 ARJ21 jets, explicitly designed for operation in the challenging high-altitude environments of the Tibetan Plateau. Announced at this year’s Singapore Airshow, this order makes TV the launch customer for a brand new variant of the C919 under development by COMAC, China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer.

This agreement comes just months after the carrier and COMAC signed a cooperation agreement in December 2023 to research and develop a shortened C919 variant optimized for high-altitude airports jointly. This new aircraft, expected to seat between 140 and 160 passengers, will address the unique demands of operating at thin air density at elevated altitudes.

This latest agreement between COMAC and TV marks a significant step forward in connecting the Tibetan Plateau with the rest of China and beyond. The new C919 variant, tailored for high-altitude performance, will enable more efficient and comfortable air travel within the region, facilitating tourism, economic development, and cultural exchange.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Liu Gang, president of Tibet Airlines, highlighted the deal’s importance: “The introduction of these new high-altitude-capable aircraft will significantly enhance our regional connectivity and contribute to Tibet’s economic and social development. We are proud to partner with COMAC in this pioneering project.”

People take photos of a C919, large passenger aircraft, before it lands at Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2023. Photo: COMAC

A Milestone for China’s Aviation Industry

This deal also underscores China’s aviation industry’s growing strength and ambition. COMAC’s successful development of the C919, combined with its collaboration with Tibet Airlines on a specialized variant, demonstrates China’s ability to innovate and cater to specific market needs.

Industry analysts suggest this move could be a game-changer for aviation in high-altitude regions worldwide. “This development opens doors for similar solutions in other countries with mountainous terrains,” said John Lee, an aviation analyst at Air & Transport Weekly. “The success of this project could pave the way for COMAC to expand its reach into new markets and further establish itself as a major player in the global aviation industry.”

COMAC has received orders for over 1,000 C919 aircraft, mostly from Chinese airlines and lessors.

Feature Image: The COMAC C919. Photo: Honeywell