Thai Airways to Expand European Network
HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

DALLAS — Thai Airways International (TG), the national flag carrier of Thailand, has announced the expansion of its network with new flights to two European cities and reinforced connections to Sydney (SYD) and Taipei (TPE).

Starting on March 31, 2024, TG will connect Bangkok (BKK) once a day with Oslo (OSL) in Norway and Milan (MXP) in Italy, expanding the airline’s European network to a total of 13 different cities.

All flights to OSL will be operated with aircraft of the B77W type; for the MXP route, the airline intends to use Boeing 787-9s. According to the new timetable, travelers can fly to SYD twice daily on Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Additionally, TG plans to connect TPE with BKK three times a day with both Airbus A320s and Boeing 777s to deal with rising passenger numbers.

Featured image: HS-TKV Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

