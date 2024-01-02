Thai Airways to Lease Two A330-300 from CDB Aviation

DALLAS — Irish leasing company CDB Aviation has announced that it will lease two A330-300 wide-body aircraft to Thai Airways (TG) to meet the increasing passenger volumes. The aircraft will be delivered to the Thai flag carrier in September and October of this year.

Jie Chen, the CEO of CDB Aviation, expressed excitement about the new partnership with TG in the Asia-Pacific region. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the airline’s fleet of wide-body aircraft to enhance its competitiveness in key Asian markets. The expansion is crucial for managing the high demand during peak seasons and accommodating the growing travel needs of passengers.

CDB Aviation is dedicated to assisting its customers with immediate and long-term challenges related to their aircraft fleets. The limited availability of new and used aircraft during a time of persistent demand growth can pose difficulties for some airlines. The driving force behind this increased demand is the global rise in the number of passengers that need to be accommodated.

Thai Airways HS-THE Airbus A350-941 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

About Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International has been operating since 1960 as the national flag carrier of Thailand, connecting the country to destinations worldwide. Thai Airways utilizes a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft to serve its network, offering both short-haul and long-haul flights to major cities across the globe.

The airline is headquartered at Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), the main international airport in the capital city of Thailand, and operates primarily from this location. TG holds the distinction of being one of the five founding members of the Star Alliance, along with Lufthansa (LH), United Airlines (UA), SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK), and Air Canada (AC).

Featured image: Thai-Airways A330-300. Render: CDB Aviation