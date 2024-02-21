Singapore Airshow: Thai Airways to Lease 17 AerCap Aircraft
AerCap A350-900 over Bangkok. Image: Aercap

DALLAS — Dublin-based aircraft lesser AerCap has announced that it has entered into lease agreements with Thai Airways International (TG) for 17 aircraft. The lease agreements include four Airbus A350-900 aircraft, three Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and ten Airbus A321neo aircraft. TG procured these aircraft for its short-term fleet development strategy in 2023.

Two of the A350 aircraft have already been delivered, while the remaining two are scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2024. The deliveries of the 787 aircraft will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and continue through the fourth quarter of 2025. The A321neos are scheduled to be delivered starting in the third quarter of 2025 and continue through the second quarter of 2026.

Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, expressed his satisfaction with the transaction, stating that they are pleased to support TG with their fleet modernization plan after a challenging period. He also mentioned that the business relationship between the lesser and TG dates back to the mid-1990s and has been strengthened over the years. Anderson thanked the airline for their business and expressed his excitement about working with them in the future.

Chai Eamsiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways, highlighted the significance of the partnership with AerCap and the trust and commitment they share. He mentioned that adding these new-generation aircraft will enhance their operational capacity and provide exceptional comfort for their passengers. Eamsiri emphasized that these aircraft will enable TG to adapt swiftly to the changing market demands.

The news comes a day after Boeing announced that Thailand’s flag carrier had ordered 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The Bangkok-based airline announced at the Singapore Airshow that it would fit the aircraft with GEnx engines for sustainability purposes.

Singapore Airshow: Thai Airways Orders 45 Boeing 787s

