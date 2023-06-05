TAP to Start Menorca Routes

DALLAS — TAP Air Portugal (TP) has expanded its flight services to the Balearic Islands, including Menorca (MAH), the second-largest island in the archipelago.

The new seasonal summer route offers travelers four flights per week from Lisbon (LIS). The inaugural flight between Lisbon (LIS) and MAH successfully took place today, marking the beginning of this exciting connection.

To provide convenient travel options, TP connects Lisbon to Menorca on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departing from the Portuguese capital at 15:00, the flights arrive at MAH at 18:00 local time. For the return journey, TAP flights leave Menorca at 18:50 local time on the same days and reach LIS at 20:00.

Photo via TAP’s Twitter channel.

Balearic Islands via the E190

Embraer 190 aircraft will be utilized to operate this route, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers. The E190, which seats 88 to 114 passengers and uses a pair of General Electric CF34-10E, is known for its reliability and performance, making it an excellent choice for this service.

In addition to the new route to MAH, TP has expanded its presence in the Balearic Islands by introducing flights from LIS to Palma de Mallorca (PMI). The inaugural flight for this route occurred on 20 May. With the inclusion of MAH and PMI, TP now offers daily connections to Ibiza as well, resulting in a total of 12 destinations in Spain.

This strategic expansion enables TP to cater to the growing demand for travel to the Balearic Islands and strengthen its position as a leading airline in the region. Passengers can now enjoy enhanced connectivity and increased options when planning their trips to these beautiful Spanish islands.

Featured image: TAP Express Embraer 190 CS-TPV. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways