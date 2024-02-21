Singapore Airshow: STARLUX Orders A350F, A330neo Aircraft

DALLAS — Taiwan’s STARLUX Airlines (JX) recently ordered five A350F freighters and three A330neo widebody aircraft from Airbus. The agreement was signed at the Singapore Airshow by KW Chang, Chairman of STARLUX Airlines, and Christian Scherer, CEO of the Commercial Aircraft business of Airbus.

This order makes JX the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter. The airline already operates an all-Airbus passenger fleet, which includes the A350-900, A330neo, and A321neo.

The A350F is currently under development and can carry a payload of up to 111 tonnes and fly up to 4,700 nautical miles at a significantly lower cost than other freighters. It features the largest main deck cargo door in the industry and is made of advanced materials, resulting in a lighter take-off weight and improved fuel efficiency. The A350F is also the only freighter aircraft that will fully meet ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards, which will come into effect in 2027.

The additional order for the A330neo will expand JX’s passenger fleet from four to seven aircraft. The type features a premium two-class cabin with 28 business and 269 economy class seats.

According to Airbus, its widebody aircraft are popular among airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, with nearly 900 in-service and 190 to be delivered. The A350 Family has received over 1,200 orders from 57 customers worldwide, including 50 orders for the A350F from leading cargo airlines. The A330neo Family has gained momentum, with nearly 300 firm orders from 28 customers.

Featured image: STARLUX A350F and A330neo over Taipei cityscape. Render: Airbus