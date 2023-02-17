Spirit Airlines Adds Nonstop Route from San Juan, Puerto Rico to DFW

DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) announced that it would add a new service between Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and San Juan, Puerto Rico. This addition comes as Spirit is adding five new routes from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) into DFW, Chicago (ORD), Atlanta (ATL), Hartford (BDL), and Detroit (DTW).

The airline is expected to connect SJU with 16 destinations by June. NK also announced that it would increase frequencies between SJU and Orlando (MCO) to five flights daily and to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Baltimore (BWI), and Newark (EWR) to two flights daily.

The route to DFW will operate daily and commence on May 5. The flight will be flown by a 182-seat Airbus A320, including eight ‘Big Front Seats’ and 174 economy seats. The flight is scheduled to take four hours and forty minutes.

Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways.

DFW Expansion

Spirit recently added three new flights from Dallas/Fort Worth, in the spring of 2022, with service to San Diego (SAN), Charlotte (CLT), and EWR, which brings the number of destinations served by the carrier from DFW to 17.

These new additions are part of the airline’s plan to increase capacity from the airport by 20% in April 2023. The low-cost airline has been the second-largest out of DFW over the past two years and is expected to have 32 flights a day during the summer of 2023.

In January, Frontier Airlines (F9) also announced that it would be starting service between Dallas and San Juan, bringing the number of destinations served by the carrier from DFW to 20. The new service will begin on May 4, 2023.

Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways.

CEO Comments

Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, commented, “Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world’s brightest bioluminescent bay.”

He added, “We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier to travel more often.”

Featured Image: Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N (N901NK). Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.