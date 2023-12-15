Spirit Launches Southwest Florida-Puerto Rico Nonstop
N929NK Spirit A320neo. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

DALLAS — Spirit Airlines (NK) is commemorating its 30th anniversary of serving Southwest Florida by launching the only nonstop flight between Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Since it arrived in Fort Myers in 1993, NK has expanded its services to include nonstop flights to 14 destinations and up to 20 peak-day departures from the Midwest to the East Coast. The new San Juan-Puerto Rico route will operate on the Airbus A320 four times weekly.

According to John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, the addition of nonstop service to San Juan provides an exciting opportunity to connect the vibrant communities of Fort Myers and San Juan with reliable and convenient service. He expressed gratitude to RSW for being a long-time partner and to the Fort Myers community for their continued support on this special occasion.

Ben Siegel, Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority, highlighted that San Juan is a highly sought-after Caribbean destination from RSW. In addition to the new service to San Juan, NK recently introduced three new routes from RSW to Charleston (CHS), Norfolk (ORF), and Richmond (RIC) in November.

Here is the updated list of Spirit Airlines’ nonstop service from RSW:

  • Atlanta (ATL)*: Daily
  • Atlantic City (ACY): 1-2x Daily
  • Boston (BOS)*: 1-2x Daily
  • Charleston (CHS)*: 2x Weekly
  • Chicago (ORD): 1-3x Daily
  • Columbus (CMH)*: 2-3x Weekly
  • Detroit (DTW): 1-3x Daily
  • Indianapolis (IND)*: 1-2x Daily
  • Nashville (BNA)*: Daily
  • Norfolk (ORF)*: 2-3x Weekly
  • Philadelphia (PHL)*: 3-7x Weekly
  • Pittsburgh (PIT)*: 4-7x Weekly
  • Richmond (RIC)*: 2x Weekly
  • San Juan (SJU) NEW: 4x Weekly

*Seasonal routes

Featured image: N929NK Spirit A320neo. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways

