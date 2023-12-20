Southwest Airlines Pilots to Get ≈50% Pay Increase

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines (WN) pilots are set to get an almost 50% pay raise in a five-year contractual agreement worth US$12 billion. According to the board of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), they believe that the agreement will achieve the goal of the pilot group, so it will provide security for their families and reward their industry-leading productivity.

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh’s breakdown via Reuters, WN pilots will receive a pay raise of 29.15% immediately upon the ratification of the new contract. Additionally, they will see an increase of 4% in their pay in the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The agreement also includes a 3.25% wage increase in 2028. After the contract ends, the flight crew will receive an annual bonus of 2.5% until a new agreement is signed.

The tentative agreement also includes provisions for pay protection for pilots who are unable to fly due to fatigue. The pilots will have until January 22 to vote on the agreement.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

Pay Raises Across the Board

Amidst a shortage in business, aviators are enjoying significant wage rises that highlight their bargaining power. Rival airline pilots at American Airlines (AA), United Airlines (UA), and Delta Air Lines (DL) have all finalized pilot deals worth billions of dollars.

These contracts have led to substantial increases in pilot pay, with some agreements including pay raises of 20% to 30% and cumulative pay increases of 50% over the life of the contract.

For example, DL offered a 34% pay hike to its pilots, which was considered a new “benchmark” in the industry. The contracts also include other provisions such as profit sharing, new hire bonuses, and improved working conditions. Not only has it increased airline operational costs, but it has also prompted other labor groups to seek comparable benefits in their contracts.

The WN pilot contract negotiation deal-closer follows the Alaska Airlines (AS) Association of Flight Attendants‘s push for a vote on whether to back a strike authorization against the oneworld Alliance member as part of an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions.

Featured image: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES N8639B BOEING 737-8H4(WL). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways