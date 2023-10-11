Southwest Airlines Launches Montego Bay Nonstop
Airlines Routes

Southwest Airlines Launches Montego Bay Nonstop

Southwest Airlines N463WN Boeing 737-7H4.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines (WN) has launched a new nonstop flight from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica, as confirmed by the Caribbean Journal.

This weekly service aims to contribute to Jamaica’s anticipated successful autumn tourism season, which has already seen record-breaking arrivals in 2023. The flight departs Kansas City at 11:30 AM, arriving in Montego Bay at 3:35 PM, with the return flight leaving Jamaica at 12:05 PM and arriving in Kansas City at 4:25 PM. Additionally, WN has introduced a new weekly service between Kansas City and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed pride in collaborating with the carrier to expand both domestic and international services, with expectations for more exciting flight announcements in the future. WN’s Caribbean expansion in Kansas City also includes enhanced service to Cancun, Mexico, with daily flights operating during the high season.

Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to flourish, with just under 700,000 stayover visitors in the third quarter, marking its 10th consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth.

Photo: WN
Photo: WN

Southwest Pilot Contract Negotiations

The airline is currently engaged in intense contract negotiations with its pilots, according to the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), which represents over 9,000 pilots. The discussions have been ongoing for a while, with the aim of finalizing a new contract agreement and improving the strained relations between the airline and its pilots.

What makes this situation particularly noteworthy is that WN is the only major airline that has not yet reached a pilot contract agreement. In contrast, other major carriers like Delta Air Lines (DL), United Airlines (UA), and American Airlines (AA) have already successfully negotiated contracts with their pilot unions. This puts additional pressure on Southwest to resolve the matter promptly.

To facilitate the negotiations, the National Mediation Board has been involved in the mediation process, and meetings have been scheduled to continue until November 30, according to airlinegeeks.com. While this date is not an absolute deadline, it signifies a sense of urgency and dedication from both sides to come to a mutual agreement.

Featured image: Southwest Airlines, N463WN, Boeing 737-7H4. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Southwest Announces Nashville Crew Base

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Boeing

Allegiant Air Adjusts Boeing 737 MAX Order

October 10, 2023
A PBair ERJ145 in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.
Airlines, History

PBair: The Airline Owned by a Beer Company

October 10, 2023
Airlines, Safety

How Airlines Extract Their Crews from Conflict Zones

October 10, 2023
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in house colors. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Boeing: TAAG Angola Orders Four 787 Dreamliners

October 10, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X