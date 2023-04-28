Southwest Airlines Unveils Imua One

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines (WN) unveiled its latest special scheme on a Boeing 737-8 MAX (N8710M – MSN 42567 – LN 6188), Imua One, an aircraft dedicated to the company’s fifth year of flying to Hawaii.

On the anniversary of the company completing its first interisland flights in Hawaii, WN is introducing Imua One, a Hawaii-themed aircraft livery symbolizing a partnership between Hawaiian Islands and the Dallas-based carrier.

“When we dedicate an airplane, it’s not only a symbol of gratitude but also of a promise we’ve made,” said Bob Jordan, President & Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines.

“Hawaii welcomed Southwest with warm aloha, and we approached serving the people of Hawaii with an earnest desire to connect them with important moments, places, and the people who matter most in their lives. We’ve grown since our first arrival on the Islands four years ago, to 90 departures a day, thanks to the support of Island communities. Each flight is filled with—and powered by—an essence of aloha, combined with the Heart of Southwest and our People, all working together and moving forward.”

Southwest Airlines Dedicates Imua One, a High-Flying Tribute and Symbol of Gratitude to Southwest Employees and the People in Hawaii they Serve. Source: Long Beach Airport/Southwest Airlines

How Imua One Came To Be

Southwest Airlines partnered with Oahu-based Osaki Creative Group, which came up with the design of Imua One with guidance from Herman Piikea Clark, Kanaka Maoli/indigenous Hawaiian artist, designer, and researcher.

The scheme features eight elements that represent concepts in Hawaiian Culture that also align with WN’s company values. The design features stars for each of the five airports that Southwest serves in Hawaii: Honolulu, Lihue (Kauai), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii and Hilo (Island of Hawaii).

Six paddlers in an outrigger bring to life the concept of Imua; along with six turtles in two groups of three to represent harmony and balance. Emblazoned near the nose of the aircraft, a lei honors unique islands through their official flowers.

Similar to the distinctive colors in the Southwest Heart livery, it includes bold blue, warm red, and sunrise yellow, a gradient transition from blue to yellow represents the evolution from night to day and honors the Hawaiian history journeying the Pacific using wind and following the guidance of the sun, stars, and moon to navigate.

The eight central visual elements of the Imua One livery hold significance in Hawaii and at the airline:

Ohana (Family): Root in relationships

Honu (Turtle): Move with perseverance

Aina (Land): Find common ground

Ama (Support): Connect to strengthen and balance

Hoku (Star): Guide with purpose

Kai (Ocean): Harness good energy

Lokahi (Unity): Succeed with Teamwork

Imua (Forward): Go forward with strength, courage, and a strong spirit

Southwest Airlines unveils Imua One, a Hawaii-themed specialty livery.

Facts About Imua One

Imua One is the first Southwest Aircraft to also feature in-seat power at every seat and the third Boeing 737-8 MAX to feature a special scheme following Herbert D. Kelleher and Colleen C. Barrett retro jets were delivered brand new from Boeing last fall. This is also the 13th state-themed aircraft in the WN fleet.

It took 17 days to paint Imua One with a crew of eight to ten people working per shift. Approximately 92 gallons of paint and primer were used to paint this scheme and it features 16 different paint colors. The fuselage and engine include a pearlescent mica and five new colors were added to the Southwest Fleet, the aircraft was painted in Spokane which has been responsible for some of the recent great theme aircraft for several airlines.

A placard that has been placed onboard the aircraft reads, “Go forward with strength, courage, and strong spirit. This concept, embodied in the Hawaiian language, as Imua has guided generations in journeying life in the Pacific. To commemorate four years of Southwest® service among the Hawaiian Islands, Imua One is dedicated as a high-flying tribute to the People of Southwest, and to the Communities of Hawaii whose people have welcomed us with Aloha.”

Southwest Airlines unveils Imua One, a Hawaii themed specialty livery.







Kahu Kordell C. L. Kekoa, a Hawaiian church Minister, leads a blessing and dedication of Imua One.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson delivers remarks during dedication ceremony of Imua One at Long Beach Airport.

Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines President & CEO, welcomes Imua One into airline's fleet.

Kahu Kordell C. L. Kekoa, a Hawaiian church Minister, and Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines President & CEO.

Guests enjoy music and entertainment as part of dedication ceremony for Imua One.

Southwest Airlines Employees place lei on Imua One at dedication ceremony at Long Beach Airport.

Southwest Airlines Leaders and Long Beach Celebrate Imua One (L-R: Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines COO; Cynthia Guidray, Director, Long Beach Airport; Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines President & CEO).

Imua One takes Flight from Spokane, Wash.