Snowball Express Brightens the Holidays for Fallen Heroes’ Families

In this second episode on the Alaska-Hawaiian merger, Helwing, Vinay, and Rohan take another look at Alaska Air Group’s plans to buy Hawaiian Airlines, in what could be the next instance of consolidation among US airlines.

The crew discusses how, over the past ten years, Hawaiian has undergone significant changes in its long-haul network. They also talk about how Southwest made a notable entrance into the Hawaiian Islands and how Alaska Airlines took over and subsequently discontinued some routes previously operated by Virgin America.

Finally, they consider how Alaska Airlines had codeshare agreements with various airlines both before and after its entrance into the oneworld alliance, how the merger between Alaska Airlines and Virgin America faced scrutiny, and how there were concerns about potential slot divestments, specifically in airports such as JFK or HND.

We also have some exciting news to share with you today!

Starting now, we have decided to make all our premium content freely available to all our listeners. We believe that everyone should have access to our AV geeky content.

While we are thrilled to provide this opportunity for everyone to enjoy our podcast, we kindly ask for your support in a different way. Running a podcast requires time, effort, and resources, and we want to continue bringing you the best aviation content possible.

To support the Airways Podcast, we encourage you to consider subscribing to our monthly or yearly subscription. By subscribing, you not only help us cover our costs but also enable us to invest in new equipment and research and bring you even more exciting guests and informative episodes.

Your support will directly contribute to the growth and sustainability of our podcast, and your contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in helping us continue to produce quality aviation content for you and our growing community.

We genuinely appreciate your support and the time you’ve spent listening to our podcast. Your feedback and engagement have been invaluable to us, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter together.

Thank you again for being an incredible part of our aviation journey. We look forward to bringing you more captivating episodes and exploring the fascinating world of commercial aviation with you.

Fly high, and stay tuned!

Hosted by: Helwing Villamizar, Rohan Anand, and Vinay Bhaskara

Produced by: Helwing Villamizar

Music: Fesliyan Studios

Episode Links

* Alaska Air Group Purchasing Hawaiian Holdings

* Airways Magazine January 2024 Issue

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit airwaysmagazine.substack.com/subscribe