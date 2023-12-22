Snowball Express Brightens the Holidays for Fallen Heroes’ Families
American Airlines' Snowball Express. Photo: American Airlines

DALLAS — American Airlines (AA) has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation for the annual Snowball Express event. This event honors those who have lost a loved one while serving in the military and, for the first time this year, also includes families of fallen first responders.

American Airlines donated charter aircraft and tickets on already-scheduled flights to fly nearly 3,000 participants from around the world to Orlando, Florida. The participants enjoyed an all-expenses-paid experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

More than a thousand AA team members volunteered their time to make Snowball Express a meaningful experience for the families of fallen heroes. Since 2006, team members have been involved in serving families in the air or coordinating gate-side sendoff ceremonies in airports throughout the system.

The Texas-based airline highlights Dani Fernandez, an AA IT employee who this year had the opportunity to volunteer for Snowball Express after having participated in the event as a child 11 years ago.

You can experience the Snowball Express in the video below as it takes the families of fallen heroes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

YouTube player

Featured image: American Airlines’ Snowball Express arrives at MCO. Photo: American Airlines

