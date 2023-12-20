SkyUp Airlines Returns Almost US$470,000 in Compensation For Russian Invasion

DALLAS — Ukrainian low-cost carrier SkyUp (PQ) has already returned UAH 17.5 Million (Approximately US$ 470,000) to passengers since the war broke out in February 2022. The airline confirmed the news in a press release stating that it “continues refunding every day.”

The money has been paid out to passengers whose flights had been canceled due to the invasion, which began in early 2022. PQ went on to say that they “appreciated the trust of passengers”, and that “The refund process… Is gradually gaining momentum”. On top of this compensation, the war hasn’t stopped PQ from having to pay taxes, with the airline claiming to have paid a further UAH 280 million (Around US$ 7.5 Million) to the government.

SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737-8H6 UR-SQB. Photo: SkyUp Airlines

What has SkyUp been doing since the Invasion?

SkyUp has continued to thrive after the outbreak of war, with the airline commencing operations under contracts for other airlines. These flights continue to use their Ukrainian crews who originally staffed flights before the invasion. This has led to PQ being sent all over the globe, as shown by Ukrainian President Zelensky’s recent commendation of the airline for its evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

However, PQ has continued to face tragedy in these situations, demonstrated by two aircraft being damaged by political unrest in Sudan. The aircraft were 2 of 20 aircraft critically damaged at Khartoum International Airport (KRT) in April 2023. After appealing to insurance companies, PQ was only able to claim compensation for one of the two aircraft.

SkyUp will continue to pay out compensation on the long road to recovery from the invasion. It also hinted at potentially opening up to US and Canadian markets, as well as launching the airline within the EU. In the statement, PQ said that operations within Europe would “Pave the way for new contracts and [gain] more resources for passenger payments”.

Featured Image: SkyUp Boeing 737-8H6 UR-SQF. Alberto Cucini/Airways