Singapore Airshow: Thai Airways Orders 45 Boeing 787s

DALLAS — Today, Boeing announced that Thailand’s flag carrier, Thai Airways (TG), has ordered 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The Bangkok-based airline announced at the Singapore Airshow that it would fit the aircraft with GEnx engines for sustainability purposes.

Announced by the American aircraft manufacturer in a press release this morning, Boeing says that the airline chose the Dreamliner to maximize possibilities for route expansion. The aircraft’s range should help to accomplish this, with the aircraft having an additional 2390 Kilometers (1485 Miles) in range compared to its similarly sized Airbus alternative, the A330.

The Thai flag carrier also secured the option from Boeing to exchange this order with other members of the Boeing widebody fleet. This could take the form of the up-and-coming Boeing 777X, set to take flight in 2025. The benefit of this would be that TG has the potential to see how the aircraft performs before ordering it. This might be incredibly clever given Boeing’s track record with the 737 MAX, which was grounded two years after it entered into service.

Thai Airways HS-TQE Boeing 787-8 HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Thai’s Dreamliner Fleet

Thai Airways’ current widebody fleet already consists of two Boeing 787-9s and the smaller variant, the Boeing 787-8. In addition to this, TG operates both variants of the Boeing 777 and Airbus’ A330 and A350 aircraft. These operate to nearly 60 international destinations, mainly in Asia, Oceania, and Europe.

The carrier’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, shared his excitement with the news. “To accomplish our company’s and the national carbon neutral goals by 2050, the 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be equipped with GEnx engines, known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact. Furthermore, we are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country’s economy.”

Featured image: Boeing