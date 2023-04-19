Sentra Airways Requests Operating Licence

DALLAS – The UK’s latest airline start-up Sentra Airways has formally applied for a type ‘A’ operating licence with the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). It has also requested licences for both scheduled routes and charter services.

Established in 2019, the long-haul airline hopes to link Manchester Airport (MAN) in the North West of England with Kotoka International Airport (ACC) in Accra, Ghana. According to the yet-to-be-launched carriers website, it also has bold plans to add additional routes across Africa and enter the transatlantic market with flights to New York and Toronto.

Sentra Airways first set of flight attendants. Photo: Sentra Airways.

First Airframe

Sentra received its first aircraft, a Rolls-Royce Trent 700-powered Airbus A330-200, in January this year from US lessor Air Lease Corporation. The 2010-built jet was formally operated by Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines (3U) with registration B-6517. It has now been re-registered as G-SAHA after arriving at Cotswold Airport (GBA), where it has remained ever since.

Speaking at the time of the aircraft’s arrival, Bruce Fenton, Executive Director of Sentra Airways, commented, “We would like to express our thanks to ALC for being our lease partner for the first Sentra Airways A330-200. We look forward to further collaborations with ALC and completing the regulatory approvals to gain our UK AOC certification later this year.”

According to the carrier’s website, the jet will be configured in a two-class layout, with 36 seats in business and 209 in economy.

Featured Image: Sentra Airways.