Scoot Becomes Latest Embraer E2 Operator

DALLAS – Scoot (TR), the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SQ), will become Southeast Asia’s first operator of the Embraer E190-E2 after signing a letter of intent for nine jets.

In a statement, the carrier said that the new airframes will be used ‘to support its network growth strategy.’

Embraer EMB190-E2 (Factory Livery), named Ozires Silva. Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways.

Complementing the Current Fleet

TR will source the Brazilian jets from lessor Azorra with deliveries running from 2024 to 2025. It confirmed that it would utilise the type on sort and medium-haul services of up to five hours.

The airline will configure the jets with 112 seats in a single-class configuration, becoming the smallest aircraft in the Singapore Airlines Group fleet.

Currently, TR has 32 Airbus A320 family airliners and 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Scoot said that the E2s “will effectively complement” the other types in its fleet.

The E190-E2 will complement Scoot’s existing fleet. Photo: Airbus.

CEO Comments

CEO Leslie Thng said, “Expanding Scoot’s fleet to include nine new E190-E2 aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet.

“The new aircraft ensures that Scoot is ready for growth by enhancing our connectivity in the region and supports the further development of our Singapore hub.”

Featured Image: Scoot has signed an LOI to lease nine Embraer E190-E2s. Photo: Scoot.