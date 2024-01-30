Saudia Launches New A320neo Simulators in Jeddah
Saudia A320neo Simulators. Photo: Saudia

DALLAS — Flag carrier Saudia (SV) has announced the opening of two state-of-the-art simulators of the Airbus A320neo series at its training facilities in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As a result, the airline group begins 2024 equipped with five fully functional aircraft simulators to train and certify pilots for both its fleet and that of other clients who entrust Saudia Academy, their training-focused subsidiary.

The chief executive officer of Saudia Academy, Capt. Ismael S. Alkoshy, said, “This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of the regional market, particularly with the growing presence of the narrowbody A320neo… We are actively contributing to the dynamic growth of aviation expertise in the Kingdom and beyond.”

L3Harris Technologies (LHX), a well-known aviation technology developer, produced the new A320neo simulators.

Saudia Boeing 787-10
Saudia’s New Era livery is inspired by their iconic 1980s scheme. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

At the Forefront of Middle Eastern Aviation

Coinciding with the introduction of the “Saudia New Era” in October 2023, the airline holding has also gone through significant changes in its various departments, including training, maintenance, cargo, real estate, and private travel.

Subsidiaries Saudia Academy and Saudia Technic have advanced training and maintenance technology, respectively, in more than 100 bases worldwide, 3 C-Check hangars, and one rotorcraft workshop for engine revisions and repairs.

At the moment of writing, Saudia Technic can provide maintenance to the A320 family, A330, Boeing 747, Boeing 777, and engines such as the LEAP 1A, GE GEnX, GE90, or RR Tren 1000.

Discover more about how the Saudi aviation industry has evolved during the last century in the February 2024 Airways issue, available now!

Featured image: Saudia A320neo Simulators. Photo: Saudia

Exclusive: Saudia to Move Out of Riyadh by 2030

Correspondent - Europe & Middle East
Commercial aviation enthusiast from Madrid, Spain. Studying for a degree in Air Traffic Management and Operations at the Technical University of Madrid. Aviation photographer since 2018.

