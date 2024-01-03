SAS Increases Summer Frequency, Announces Nine New Routes

DALLAS — SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) has announced that it will fly to over 130 destinations across more than 40 countries this summer. This includes the addition of eight new routes from the airline’s many different hubs.

The Scandinavian legacy carrier unveiled in a press release that it would have a strong focus on increasing frequency from Copenhagen, with the Danish capital seeing more flights to both northern and southern Europe. Furthermore, the airline went on to announce five new destinations from the city’s Kastrup airport (CPH): Tromsø, Salzburg, Dalaman, Genoa, and Ibiza. Of these, both Dalaman and Ibiza will only be operated in the peak summer months, June to mid-August.

However, Copenhagen isn’t the only airport to receive new destinations; the Norwegian capital will also see new flights to Geneva and Tivat in Montenegro. In addition to this, the peak summer months will see the Swedish, Norwegian, and Danish flag carriers operate a three-weekly service from Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen, to London.

Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

Summer Network Expansion

Europe isn’t the only area seeing changes in SK’s routes, as the airline revealed in December its changes to its long-haul network to Asia and North America. The carrier stated that it would increase the number of transatlantic narrow-body flights from Copenhagen as well as to East Asia using the Airbus A350.

One of SAS’ main competitors, Norwegian Air Shuttle (NZ), has also been expanding its Summer Network using its fleet of Boeing 737s. This takes the form of new destinations, such as the Greek island of Rhodes, from Stavanger.

Equally, after NZ’s long-haul demise, low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic (N0) has started operating routes that compete with SAS for both the winter and summer periods.

Featured Image: Daniel Crawford/Airways