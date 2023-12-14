Ryanair to Launch 35 New Moroccan Routes

DALLAS — European ultra-low-cost carrier Ryanair (FR) will offer 35 domestic and international scheduled flights in the North African country of Morocco next year.

The Moroccan government has given FR the green light to operate domestic flights in that country starting next summer. The carrier is set to become the third airline to operate scheduled flights in Morocco, alongside Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (AT), and UAE-based Air Arabia (G9).

Ryanair’s chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said, “This is a historic day for the partnership between Ryanair and the Kingdom of Morocco. Ryanair is proud to unveil a $1.4 million major investment in Morocco for Summer 2024, which, with our biggest summer schedule, delivers more than 5 million passengers to and from and within the Kingdom of Morocco.”

Ryanair (EI-DWC) Boeing 737-800. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

New North African Connections

The airline will launch 11 new domestic routes, connecting nine cities in Morocco. FR’s new operations will include Agadir, Errachidia, Essaouira, Fez, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Oujda, Tangier, and Tetuan.

The Irish ULCC has also announced the establishment of a fourth Moroccan base in the coastal city of Tangier (TNG). The carrier will station two new aircraft in TNG. It will operate flights to destinations in Morocco that it has previously not flown to. It will begin its first flights to Beni-Mellal and Errachidia airports.

Besides these new scheduled domestic operations, FR will also connect Morocco with several countries in Europe. It will launch flights on 24 new international routes from the North African country. Destinations will include Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and Britain.

Ryanair – Boeing 737-800 – 9H-QBC. Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

Tourism Boost for Morocco

The initiative is set to benefit Morocco’s tourism sector. Moroccan officials expect the increased number of domestic and international flights will help the country attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026. Last year, Morocco hosted almost 11 million visitors. In 2019, it recorded 13 million visitors.

Launching these new flights is part of a US$1.4 billion investment for FR, which will see the airline operate over 1,100 weekly flights across 175 routes, including the 35 new routes. The Irish low-cost carrier will start operating these scheduled flights in the North African country next summer.

Feature image: Ryanair is to launch 35 new routes from Morocco. Image: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways