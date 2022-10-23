RwandAir Dash 8 Overruns Runway at Kamembe Airport

DALLAS – After a 30-minute flight, a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400 operated by RwandAir (WB) experienced a runway excursion after landing at Kamembe International Airport (KME).

On Saturday morning, the aircraft involved in the incident was flying a scheduled domestic flight, WB601, from Kigali International Airport (KGL) to Kamembe International Airport (KME), an airport in Cyangugu City, when it overran runway 20. The aircraft is registered with the registration number 9XR-WM.

The plane overran the runway’s end, which is 4921 feet (1500 meters) long and 148 feet (45 meters) wide, and came to a stop about 330 feet (100 meters) past the end of the runway with all of its gear in the grass. There were no injuries whatsoever.

RwandAir posted on its social media that ” RwandAir flight WB601 to Kamembe this morning had a minor incident on landing, all passengers and crew are safe. We’ll experience some disruptions on our schedule today and apologize for any inconvenience.”

A runway excursion is a runway safety incident where an aircraft makes an inappropriate exit from the runway. Runway excursions include runway overruns, where an aircraft is unable to stop before it reaches the end of the runway.

They may occur as a result of an error on the part of the flight crew, an aircraft malfunction, or bad weather, such as low visibility or a wet runway. An inquiry to determine the cause has been started by the airline and the aviation authorities.

We can recall that WB international flight WB464, 9XR-WI, operating a Bombardier CRJ 900 from Nairobi to Entebbe, went off the runway after landing at Entebbe international airport on April 20 at 0531L (0831Z) (EBB). The incident was attributed to bad weather.

On the same day as the incident, WB announced its plans to launch nonstop flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Featured imagE: BA-Q400 NextGen-RwandAir. Image: Bombardier