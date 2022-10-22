RwandAir to Launch Nonstop Flights to London Heathrow

DALLAS – The CEO of RwandAir (WB), Yvonne Manzi Makolo, has announced that WB will begin nonstop flights from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Kigali International Airport (KGL) on November 6, 2022.

Since May 2017, WB has been operating the flight from London Gatwick (LGW) to Kigali with a stopover in Brussels, Belgium. However, due to rising demand and potential, the airline has opted to relocate to the UK’s busiest airport with nonstop flights from Kigali.

Increased access to Rwanda’s tourist attractions, business opportunities, and convenient connections to other parts of Africa will result from these new flights.

Photo: London Heathrow

Flight Schedule

Tickets have been on sale since October 17, 2022, and the airline will fly its newest A330 on this route, which gives passengers the option of traveling in Business class or Economy class. The frequency of the new direct flights has increased from the previous three times per week to four.

The flights will leave Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 23:35 local time, landing in London at 06:20 local time the next morning.

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 20:30 local time, the return flights will leave from LHR and arrive at KGL at 7:00 local time the following morning.

Kigali International Airport. Photo: SteveRwanda, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wiki Commons

RwandAir Fleet

RwandAir operates a fleet of 12 aircraft to 29 destinations across East, West, Southern, and Central Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, making KGL.

The fleet includes one Airbus A330-300, one Airbus A330-200, four Boeing B737-800NG, 2 Bombardier Q400 NG, 2 Bombardier CRJ-900 NG, and two Boeing B737-700 NG.

Featured image: RwandAir 9XR-WT (F-WWKQ) Airbus A330-941. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways