25 Russian Airlines’ Airbus Jets Added to US Export Violation List

DALLAS – As part of the Biden administration’s sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department has added 25 Airbus jets flown by Russian airlines to its list of suspected export violators on Tuesday, the agency said in a statement to Reuters.

More than 150 Boeing aircraft and one Gulfstream aircraft that have entered Russia from outside since March 2 or entered Belarus since April 8 have previously been identified by the department.

As per the Reuters report, the regulations apply to both domestically and internationally produced aircraft with at least a 25% U.S. origin content.

The Airbus planes in question are the first foreign aircraft to be included in the export control list.

S7 Airlines A320-214 VQ-BRC. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Russian Airlines, Airbus Aircraft

Ural Airlines (U6), S7 Airlines (S7), Red Wings (WZ), Yamal Airlines (YC), Nordwind Airlines (N4), and I-Fly (F7) are among the airlines that fly the 25 Airbus A320, A321, and A330 aircraft. The orders are designed to prevent the airlines from receiving maintenance, replacement components, and refueling.

The department has issued warnings to businesses and other organizations all across the world, stating that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services are in violation of U.S. export laws and are subject to enforcement by the government.

Major Russian airlines, including Aeroflot (SU), Aviastar (4B), Azur Air (ZF), N4, Pobeda (PD), Rossiya (FV), S7, and Utair (UT), as well as the flag carrier of Belarus, Belavia (B2), were previously denied export licenses by orders issued by the department.

Additionally, Businessman Roman Abramovich’s two aircraft, including a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, were previously named by the Commerce Department as having likely breached export regulations.

Featured image: Ural Airlines VP-BSW Airbus A321-231. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways