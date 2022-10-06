Royal Jordanian Airlines Inks MoU for 10 Embraer E2 Jets

October 6, 2022
DALLAS – On the heels of the SalamAir (OV) E2 jet order, Embraer and Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to add two models of the advanced E2 family aircraft to RJ’s fleet: the E190-E2 and the E195-E2.

Much like OV, which said it would be able to open additional local and regional towns and boost frequency to those destinations with the E2 jets, RJ plans to fly ten new Embraer aircraft to best service short-haul routes in the region.

Royal Jordanian has been operating Embraers for the past 15 years, and the airline’s CEO Majali explained that using the same model of aircraft helps decrease the investment cost of pilot training and spare parts provisioning while also cutting crew scheduling and maintenance costs. It is worth noting that RJ is upgrading its Embraer E175s to E190-E2s. The E175-E2 was not ordered. 

Because of the E2’s low cost and handy range capabilities, operators can enter new markets with little risk. Keeping traffic and money for longer hauls implies capturing it at the source. With the right instrument, that is, optimal economics and an appealing product, these E2 carriers can divert business away from larger regional airlines.

With this second victory today, Embraer is making news again today at the 2022 Istanbul Airshow. The 24-year-old show is considered “the single civil-only aviation show in Eurasia.” It is a 4-day event being held from October 6-8, 2022, at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport (ISL) in Istanbul, Turkey.

Stay tuned to Airways for more news from the Istambul Airshow.

Featured image: Royal Jordanian Airlines

