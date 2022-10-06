SalamAir Buys Six Embraer E195-E2 Jets

DALLAS – Brazilian planemaker Embraer has received a firm order from Oman-based SalamAir (OV) for six E195-E2 jets with an additional option for six more.

The OV deal is valued at US$934.6m, according to Embraer. This is good news for the South American manufacturer. Just a few days ago, it lost a potential order from Croatia Airlines (OU).

The E195-E2 is the largest aircraft from the manufacturer and seats 135 passengers in a two-class configuration. Deliveries to SalamAir are to begin in Q4 2023.

The incoming E-jet will complement the existing Airbus narrowbody fleet, protecting yields while growing frequencies and developing new markets and city pairs profitably.

Comments from SalamAir, Embraer Officials

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “The aircraft will grow to be a core part of our fleet portfolio. It is exhilarating for us to be the first airline in the Middle East to fly the incredible E195-E2. Embraer’s aircraft represents the best environmental efficiency, operating performance, and passenger comfort.”

Capt. Ahmed added, “The new fleet will be used on domestic flights initially, including the four oil fields and four international airports within Oman. As we receive more aircraft, we will be able to use them at regional airports in neighboring countries, that today are not connected to Oman.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, stated, “It’s great to be growing in the Middle East, a region that has often focused on long-haul travel. For Embraer it is also important to see a pioneering low-cost carrier like SalamAir recognize the value that E-Jets deliver in the LCC scenario, complementing larger narrowbodies to grow and maintain networks.”

Ever since commencing operations in 2017, OV’s fleet has grown to eleven aircraft—six A320neo, four A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter. Through its Muscat base, it flies a solid network in the Gulf and stretches up to the Indian continent, Asia and Europe.

