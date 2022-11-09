Republic Airways Cancel Order for 31 Embraer E175s

DALLAS – US-based regional carrier Republic Airways (YX) has canceled orders for 31 Embraer E175s.

According to the Brazilian manufacturer, the Indianapolis-based airline has cut their order from 100 to 69. In a statement, Embraer said this was a joint decision between the two companies.

Republic’s Story

The airline was launched in 2005 and operates over 1,000 flights daily to over 40 states and destinations spanning the Caribbean, Canada, and Central America. It was the first to fly the type in the US back in 2007 when it operated it on behalf of US Airways Express.

YX E175 (N447YX) operating for American Eagle. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways.

It is one of the largest US regionals, operating flights for American Eagle, United Express, and Delta Connection. It has a fleet of around 200 Embraer aircraft, consisting of E170 and E175s.

Like other US regionals, YX has been impacted by rising fuel and operating costs and industry-wide pilot issues. As a result, many have been forced to reduce their networks and cut aircraft orders until the industry grows more stable.

Embraer’s Order Book

Republic ordered 106 examples of the E-jet in 2018. The manufacturer has already delivered six airframes; a further seventeen are due over the next twelve months.

According to the Brazilian manufacturer’s Q3 results, it had a backlog of 103 E175s at the end of September. This is down from 143 at the end of June. Nine E175s have been delivered out of 33 commercial and business aircraft in the last three months.

The E175 is Embraer’s best selling airliner. Photo: Embraer.

The E175 is Embraer’s best-selling aircraft, with 817 orders. The 76-seat jet has been a significant success for the manufacturer and has proved popular worldwide. The next best aircraft type for the manufacturer is the E190, with 568 orders.

Featured Image: Republic was the first US airline to fly the E175. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways.