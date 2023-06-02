Qatar Airways Resumes Daily Doha-Tokyo Nonstop Flight

DALLAS — Qatar Airways (QR) has resumed its daily nonstop service between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Tokyo International Airport (HND).

On June 1, 2023, QR flight QR812, took off from Doha at 7:31 AM local time and arrived in Haneda at 10:53 PM local time. The return flight, QR813, departed HND at 1:27 AM local time and arrived in DOH at 6:37 AM local time.

The Qatari airline is deploying its Airbus A350-900 aircraft on this route, offering 36 Qsuite Business Class seats and 247 Economy Class seats. Qsuite is QR’s flagship business class product, which features fully-flat seats that convert into a private suite, as well as a dedicated service area for passengers to dine and relax.

“The resumption of the Tokyo Haneda-Doha service follows our major network expansion announced at ITB Berlin 2023, which will see an extra 655 weekly flights in 2023 compared to 2022. Japan remains a significant market for Qatar Airways and its passengers, and in addition to Haneda, the airline will soon be resuming flights to Osaka this year.” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker

Qatar Airways A7-AME Airbus A350-941. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Qatar Airways Tokyo Flights

The resumption of daily flights to Haneda is a significant development for Qatar Airways, as it will allow the airline to offer more convenient and efficient travel options for its passengers. Haneda is a major international airport and is located closer to central Tokyo than Narita Airport (NRT), which is the other airport that QR serves in Tokyo.

The resumption of daily flights to Haneda is also a sign of the growing importance of the Japanese market for QR. The airline has been operating flights to Japan for over 20 years and has a strong network of codeshare partners in the country. In 2019, QR carried over 1 million passengers to and from Japan.

With the resumption of daily flights to Haneda, the Qatari flag carrier is well-positioned to capture even more of the growing travel demand between Japan and the Middle East.

Featured Image: Qatar Airways A7-ANK Airbus 350-1000. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways