Qatar Airways Resumes Services to Birmingham, England

DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced the resumption of daily flights to Birmingham, England, beginning on July 6, 2023, and operating throughout the summer season just ahead of Formula One’s British Grand Prix 2023.

A QR Boeing 787-8 with fly the Birmingham Airport (BHX) summer route with a capacity of 254 seats, including 22 Business Class and 232 Economy Class seats. The resumption of flights comes at a perfect time for travelers attending the British Grand Prix, which takes place on July 9, 2023, at the Silverstone circuit, just an hour away from Birmingham.

As the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula One, QR continues to enhance fans’ experience by offering travel packages that include a fully inclusive experience of the F1 race.

QR33 will depart Hamad International Airport (DOH) at 08:05, arriving at BHX at 13:15 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, QR35 will depart DOH at 02:20, arriving in Birmingham at 07:30.

Whereas, the return flight QR34 will depart BHX at 14:45, arriving in Doha at 23:40 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, QR36 will depart BHX at 09:00, arriving in Doha at 17:55.

Qatar Airways A7-BCI Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Iain Marshall/Airways

Travel Package

Alongside, Qatar Airways Holidays is also offering one-of-a-kind travel packages that include flights, hotels, premium seats at the race, gourmet hospitality, Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk, and an exclusive event with appearances by an F1 legend or driver.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1, Qatar Airways, is excited to provide fans with unique travel packages under the Ultimate F1 Experience to enjoy exclusive on-track activities at the British Grand Prix. The World’s Best Airline continues to be committed to its English market and strives to offer passengers the best travel options available.”

The resumption of QR’s daily service to Birmingham arrives in a timely manner, as Birmingham is home to some of the world’s most recognized motorsport racing teams, making it an ideal destination for F1 fans.

Feature Image: Qatar Airways A7-BCG Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways