QantasLink Takes Delivery of Its First A220

DALLAS — QantasLink (QF) has received its first Airbus A220, becoming the 20th operator of the type. The aircraft left the final assembly plant in Montreal on December 16, 2023. The aircraft departed the plant and stopped in Vancouver, Honolulu, and Nadi before arriving in Sydney yesterday.

The aircraft, registered VH-X4A, departed on its first leg from Montreal to Vancouver at approximately 10:20 local time. The journey took around 12.5 hours, with the aircraft already having completed five from the manufacturer’s plant in Mirabel.

After its paint job was completed in early November, the airline titled it ‘Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa’. The name, originating from the Pitjantjatjara language from central Australia, translates to “two woman creation story,” a story of two women who traveled Australia creating landmarks.

QantasLink A220. Photo: Airbus

Qantas’ Intentions for the A220

The airline ordered 29 Airbus A220s, stating in a press release that they were expecting “one aircraft every three weeks for the next few years.” Qantas’ hope for the aircraft is for it to replace the aging Boeing 717 fleet, which the airline currently uses to connect major cities in Australia.

The aircraft is undoubtedly more efficient, being able to perform on up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel. Airbus is saying that this number is likely to be 100% by 2030. The Airbus A220’s range of 3,450nm (approximately 6400km) allows it to operate in the full area of Australia.

Photo: Airbus

The delivery of QantasLink’s first A220 makes it the first and only to receive such a type in the Pacific. Air Niugini (PX) is set to follow this in 2025. With the Bombardier-Airbus collaboration having produced such a popular aircraft, we will likely see this fact change shortly.

Featured image credit: Qantas