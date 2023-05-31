Qantas Upgrades Premium Onboard Offering for New York Relaunch

DALLAS – As the relaunch of Qantas’ (QF) flights from Sydney (SYD) to New York (JFK) rapidly approaches, the airline has revealed an upgrade to its premium onboard offering.

From June 14, the airline will recommence its transpacific flight, initially thrice weekly, before ramping up to four weekly from October. After previously routing via Los Angeles (LAX), the service will now transit via Auckland (AKL) for the first time. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly the route which was last operated three years ago.

Passengers traveling on the ultra-long-haul flight will now be treated to Big Apple-inspired “onboard customer items.”

Qantas has unveiled its new designer PJ sets for its soon-to-relaunch Sydney-New York service. Photo: Qantas.

Passenger PJ’s

This includes a new navy sleeper suit for its business class passengers. Designed by Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance, each navy pajama set will feature Vallance’s logo, a monogram of the airline’s iconic “Roo” logo, the QF3 and QF4 flight numbers, plus ‘a bespoke New York heart design.’ A specially created Rebecca valance amenity kit will also be offered.

Vallance said of the collaboration, “It’s an honour to partner with the iconic Australian brand that is Qantas. New York has always felt like a second home to me, and I’m so proud to be working with the national carrier to offer travellers some keepsake PJ’s and amenity kits to enjoy long after they have landed.”

The sleep sets were made available for purchase via Qantas Marketplace for AU$69. All of the items were sole out within hours of going on sale.

Photo: Qantas. Photo: Qantas.

Catering Upgrades

Meanwhile, the airline has also upgraded its inflight food offering for the route. A range of “New York inspired dishes” have been created by Qantas Creative Director Food, Beverage and Service, Neil Perry, including New York style spaghetti and meatballs, NY bagel with lox, cream cheese, capers and lemon and New York style baked cheesecake with blueberry compote.

“New York is one of the culinary capitals of the world, from its much-loved street food to its internationally revered fine dining Michelin-starred restaurants. We are using some amazing Australian produce to put our own spin on some of New York’s most famous food experiences,” said Mr Perry.

Featured Image: Qantas (VH-ZNF) Boeing 787-9. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.