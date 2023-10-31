Qanot Sharq Launches One of the Longest A321neo Flights

DALLAS — Qanot Sharq (HH), a recently established airline based in Uzbekistan, has announced its plans for a new European network originating from Tashkent-Islam Karimov (TAS) airport. One of the highlights of this network is a transcontinental service that will connect the capital of Uzbekistan to Madrid (MAD), Spain.

This A321neo service will have a flight duration of up to 8 hours and 30 minutes, making it one of the longest flights of its kind. The inaugural flight is scheduled for March 9, 2024, with a weekly frequency on Saturdays on the largest Airbus narrow-body aircraft.

The new service marks the end of a several-year hiatus in non-stop flights between Tashkent and Madrid, following the discontinuation of the service by Uzbekistan Airways (HY) in 2014, which was operated using Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft.

In addition to the Tashkent-to-Madrid route, Qanot Sharq has expressed its intentions to include other western cities in its list of destinations, such as Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), Prague (PRG), and Warsaw (WAW).

Qanot Sharq flies a full Airbus fleet, where the A320 is destined for domestic flights and the A321neo serves as the main international link. Photo: Qanot Sharq

About Qanot Sharq

Qanot Sharq, a relatively new airline that was established in 2021, is a small and growing carrier based in Uzbekistan. The airline focuses on operating “long and skinny” flights from major cities in Uzbekistan, such as Tashkent and Samarkand.

The unique structure of HH’s network means an average flight time of approximately five hours for each of its international routes.

Although Qanot Sharq is not officially affiliated with the national carrier, Uzbekistan Airways (HY), both airlines often operate in tandem on the same routes. Qanot Sharq utilizes single-aisle narrow-body aircraft, including the Airbus A321neo, which can accommodate up to 240 passengers in the HH configuration.

Additionally, the new airline eagerly awaits the delivery of a single Airbus A330-200 aircraft, registered as UK33020, which previously served with Air China (CA) and is currently undergoing final inspections before being transferred to the airline.

Featured image: Qanot Sharq