Premium Leisure Airline Beond Unveils A319 Livery

DALLAS — Today, Beond (B4), the “world’s first premium leisure airline,” revealed its first aircraft livery in Malé, Maldives. The airline also held a global media event in Dubai. During the events, B4 showcased its first aircraft, an Airbus A319 with a luxurious all-lay-flat configuration that can accommodate 44 passengers.

Beond’s CEO, Tero Taskila, expressed the airline’s mission to provide customers with unforgettable vacations to unique and unspoiled destinations. He emphasized that the unveiling of the aircraft marked the beginning of their vision and thanked the government of the Maldives, the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, and SIMDI Group for their support in establishing a new airline in the Maldives.

The inaugural flights for Beond are scheduled for November 2023, with the first flights departing from Riyadh on November 9, Munich on November 15, and Zurich on November 17. Leading up to the official launch, early bird customers have chartered the aircraft to experience the beauty of the Maldives. Additionally, Beond announced new routes from Milan and Dubai, which will begin operating in late March 2024.

Beond will operate a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family aircraft in a unique luxury, lay-flat configuration. These aircraft will bring passengers to the Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The first Beond aircraft will be showcased at the Dubai Air Show in mid-November, and more Airbus aircraft will join the Beond fleet in late 2023 and early 2024.

Last November, Mr. Taskila sat down with Airways to explain how the airline came to be, its vision, fleet strategy, network, and the underlying concept.

Featured image: The first aircraft for Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline. Photo: Beond