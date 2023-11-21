Porter Airlines Debuts Toronto/Ottawa-Orlando Routes

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) continues to take to the Floridian skies with two new routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO). The PD flights to central Florida depart from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW).

This expansion to Orlando marks the third new Florida destination that PD has added since the beginning of November, following Tampa (TPA) and Fort Myers (RSW). Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA) are next on the list.

Passengers flying on the airline’s new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft can expect a high level of service, including free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine served in glassware.

Porter offers additional amenities and services for passengers who choose the all-inclusive Porter Reserve fares, such as priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals. These options are also available à la carte with Porter Classic fares.

Comments from Porter Airlines, MCO Officials

Kevin Jackson, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Porter Airlines, expressed pride in the new routes, stating that Canadians are the most frequent international visitors to Florida and that Porter aims to provide unrivaled comfort for economy travelers.

Mark Laroche, the President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority, highlighted the strong demand from Ottawa-Gatineau residents for travel to sunny Florida and expressed pleasure in offering an elevated experience on Porter’s new aircraft.

Featured image: Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR (C-GKQJ). Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways