Porter Airlines Begins Daily Toronto-Los Angeles Route

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) has announced the commencement of daily roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) today.

Operating on the state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, passengers can look forward to a comfortable journey in the 132-seat, all-economy configuration. The aircraft’s two-by-two seating layout ensures that every passenger enjoys their space, with no middle seats in sight.

Additionally, the E195-E2 boasts the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, making it a sustainable and efficient choice. Moreover, it is currently the quietest single-aisle jet in operation.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 two-by-two configuration. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Passenger Experience

As usual with the airline, PD passengers on this route can indulge in complimentary beer, wine, and premium snacks, ensuring their journey is even more enjoyable. Additionally, fast and free WiFi is available for all passengers, allowing them to stay connected throughout their flight.

Porter invites those seeking a more luxurious experience to check out its PorterReserve fares, which offer exclusive benefits such as priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals. These premium options are also available à la carte for passengers purchasing PorterClassic fares.

The newly announced partnership with Alaska Airlines (AS) lets PD offer its passengers the opportunity to benefit from an extensive presence in Eastern Canada and provide an expanded range of options for connecting through LAX to 11 of AS’ established destinations along the U.S. West Coast. These destinations include Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Phoenix, among others.

Featured image: Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways