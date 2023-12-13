Alaska Airlines Announces Porter Airlines as 30th Partner

DALLAS — Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced its new global partner carrier, Porter Airlines (PD), which will fly nonstop between Toronto, Los Angeles and San Francisco. These flights, as well as connecting flights on AS’ West Coast network, can be booked starting today on alaskaair.com.

Thanks to the partnership, Mileage Plan members who purchase PD flights on the AS website will earn at least 100% of the flown miles and 100% elite-qualifying miles. Additionally, PorterReserve will offer AS customers an all-inclusive economy experience with benefits such as checked bags, dedicated check-in, early boarding, spacious seating with extra legroom, and premium snacks and beverages.

C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

The E195-E2 Connecting the US West Coast and Canada

Porter’s new routes will connect the aforementioned West Coast hubs with Canada’s largest city and provide links to various destinations across Eastern Canada, including Montreal, Ottawa, and Halifax. The flights will be operated using the advanced Embraer E195-E2, known for its quieter and more fuel-efficient performance compared to previous-generation technology.

The E195-E2 is similar to the E175 aircraft that AS’ regional carrier, Horizon Air (QX), and regional partner SkyWest (OO) operate. However, the former boasts a larger seating capacity of 132 passengers and no middle seats. Passengers will enjoy a comfortable experience with amenities like fresh food options, onboard entertainment, and generous legroom.

Porter’s new-generation Embraer aircraft are also responsible for carrying Canadians to five destinations in South Florida, with the latest being its daily roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Miami International Airport (MIA), expanding PD’s US footprint from the southeast coast to the southwest coast.

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 2-2 cabin configuration. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

2024 Flight Schedule

Alaska’s 30th global partner airline and its daily nonstop service between LAX and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will commence on January 16, conveniently operating from Terminal 6 at LAX alongside Alaska’s gates. The San Francisco-Toronto service will launch the following week, on January 25. Porter now also offers flights with connections on AS through its website.

The partnership between AS and PD will continue to strengthen in the coming year. In 2024, Mileage Plan and VIPorter members will earn miles in their respective loyalty programs regardless of where they book their flights. Additionally, there will be more benefits in the future, including enhanced availability for mileage redemptions on both airlines for Mileage Plan and VIPorter members.

Featured image: Alaska and Porter aircraft. Photo: Brandon Farris and Mark Avila/Airways