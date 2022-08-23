PLAY Flies from Washington Beginning April 2023

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Iceland-based LCC, PLAY (OG), which focuses on operating flights between the US and Europe, has announced its expansion to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Tickets are available beginning today for flights starting on April 26, 2023. All PLAY flights connect in Reykjavik (RKV). PLAY operates its flights on Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

According to the airline, when flights begin, PLAY will be the only low-cost option for flights from IAD to Europe. IAD represents the fourth largest U.S.-Reykjavik passenger market. In 2022, PLAY’s first summer of operations in the US, the airline carried a total of 109,956 passengers in July.

In addition to IAD, North American PLAY destinations include Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), and New York Stanstead (STN).

PLAY Airlines begins operating from IAD beginning April 2023 using Airbus A320 family aircraft. Photo: PLAY Airlines

Airline Comments

“PLAY began flights from the United States this spring, and, so far, the airline has established a strong position in the country, which has increased our load factor,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. “BWI has been a popular destination with strong demand from both locals and the European market, proving Washington D.C. as a key destination for us. Adding IAD was a strategic decision for PLAY’s fourth U.S. destination to serve this strong, growing region and to undercut high prices from competitors in the area.”

“As the international gateway to the Washington, D.C., capital region, Dulles International is committed to offering a wide variety of airline products for our local community to access global travel,” said Paul Bobson, vice president for Airline Business Development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“As a low-cost airline operating flights to Iceland and the rest of Europe, PLAY will add significant capacity in the low-cost international market segment.”

Featured image: PLAY Airlines Ramp Tour. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways