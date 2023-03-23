PLAY Airlines to Start Flights to Amsterdam

DALLAS – PLAY Airlines (OG) has announced another European destination for its 2023 summer schedule. From June 5, the Icelandic low-cost carrier will connect Keflavik (KEF) with Amsterdam (AMS) up to five times per week.

With this decision, OG will extend its transatlantic connections via its KEF hub, with more affordable fares between Europe and North America. OG’s route network includes New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Washington (IAD), Baltimore (BWI) and Toronto (YYZ). Just two years since the carrier was founded, its network has swelled to almost 40 destinations.

The airline faces stiff competition in the transatlantic market from AMS. KLM (KL), Delta (DL), Air Canada (AC), United (UA) and shortly jetBlue (B6) all offer direct links from the Dutch capital to various cities across North America. Flag carrier Icelandair (FI) also flies year-round between KEF and AMS up to 14 times per week.

PLAY Airbus A321neo (TF-PLA). Photo by Marty Basaria/Airways

“A Vital Destination”

Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO, said, “We are thrilled to bring back our services to Amsterdam and connect more customers to our affordable travel options. Amsterdam is one of Europe’s biggest hubs and a vital destination for our VIA operations between North America and Europe.

“At PLAY, our mission is clear: to provide low-cost flights and offer our customers more value for their money. We aim to give the competition a run for their money with our low prices, providing people in our markets the opportunity to save money on their flights and enjoy more experiences in their destination. As we like to say at PLAY: Pay less, PLAY more.”

The airline had previously served AMS Schiphol Airport for four months, from December 2021 to March 2022. The route was flown twice weekly.

PLAY currently boasts a fleet of five Airbus A320neos plus a trio of A321neos. Two further A320neo-family airframes are due to be delivered this year.

Featured Image: Adrian Nowakovski/Airways