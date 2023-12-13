Philippine, American Airlines Launch Codeshare Agreement

DALLAS — Philippine Airlines (PR) and American Airlines (AA) have agreed to a codeshare partnership that allows the former to offer its first marketed flights to various destinations in the United States. This partnership also enables AA’s customers to travel to Manila, known as the “Pearl of the Orient,” and enjoy the beautiful beaches of Cebu.

American Airlines customers can now book tickets on aa.com for codeshare flights operated by PR, which connect through Tokyo to Manila and Cebu. Additionally, customers will have the option to fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam.

Through this collaboration, PR has placed its code on AA’s flights between Los Angeles and seven U.S. cities, namely Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. This facilitates excellent connectivity with PR’s trans-Pacific service.

Philippine Airlines currently operates nonstop flights twice daily to Los Angeles, daily flights to San Francisco, and multiple weekly flights to New York, Honolulu, and Guam.

Feature image: Philippine Airlines and American Airlines aircraft. Photo: Luke Ayers and Ryan Scottini/Airways