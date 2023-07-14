Pegasus Airlines Orders Additional Airbus A321neos

DALLAS – Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines (PC) has ordered an additional 36 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

In 2012, PC placed the largest order in history by a Turkish carrier when it first signed a deal for up to 100 A320neo family airliners. It also meant that PC became the first Turkish carrier to order the type.

The deal comprised 42 A320neos, receiving the first in July 2016 and becoming the launch customer for the CFM International LEAP 1-A powered type. The agreement also included 72 A321neos, and PC received its first in September 2019. Forty-two A321neos are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

The airline has now received all 42 of its A320neos. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Order Updates

The initial order has been updated three times and now covers 114 airframes, which will see deliveries until 2026. Deliveries of the latest order will not occur until the end of 2029. No details have been announced regarding engine selection for the new deal.

The move comes as the airline looks to expand its network in line with the expansion of its Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SAW) base. Pegasus will now move to an all-Airbus fleet as it retires its remaining Boeing 737-800s. All 737s are expected to leave the fleet by 2025, although the airline has stated that it could retain the type if deliveries of the Airbus jets are delayed.

