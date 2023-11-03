Pan Am Group to Donate Entire Film Archive to SFO Museum

DALLAS — The Pan Am Historical Foundation has revealed its plans to donate its entire film archive to the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Museum for preservation.

Pan American World Airways accumulated an extensive film collection, consisting of over 700 titles and hundreds of hours of footage spanning more than 60 years from its establishment in 1927 until its dissolution in 1991.

Edward S. Trippe, Chairman of the Pan Am Historical Foundation and the son of Pan Am founder Juan T. Trippe, gave the news of the donation at a distinguished gala dinner organized by the San Francisco Aeronautical Society (SFAS). The non-profit organization is committed to fostering knowledge and admiration of aviation history.

Mr. Trippe, who co-founded the Pan Am Historical Foundation in 1990 and served as its first president, also disclosed a US$100,000 donation from the foundation to support the preservation efforts. In addition, SFAS President John L. Martin pledged to raise another US$100,000 donation to match the Pan Am Historical Foundation’s contribution.

Comments from Chairman Trippe, Former SFO Director

Chairman Ed Trippe expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with the San Francisco Aeronautical Society and SFO Museum to ensure the preservation of the remarkable Pan Am film collection. He commended the SFO Museum for its dedication to making aviation history accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Trippe eagerly anticipated sharing the captivating story of Pan Am, as portrayed through this extensive film collection.

SFAS President and retired Airport Director John L. Martin conveyed his appreciation for the generous donation, emphasizing that the Pan Am film collection is a valuable repository of aviation history. He acknowledged Pan Am’s pivotal role in shaping modern air travel and highlighted how this film collection chronicles the airline’s journey of courage, innovation, and leadership. Martin expressed immense gratitude for the donation and eagerly looked forward to making the content accessible to the public for their enjoyment.

For more than six decades, the iconic airline utilized the burgeoning field of film to promote its aircraft, destinations, facilities, and services. Many of these films were showcased as short features in movie theaters. Throughout the years, Pan Am expanded its film production to include training and technical films, television advertisements, and even home movies captured by Pan Am employees and passengers.

We are happy that the Pan Am films are going to such a well-funded museum. Stay tuned to Airways for a future interview with SFO Museum executives about the historic donation.

Featured image: Pan Am Boeing 707. Photo: The Airchive